Tehran [Iran], April 7 (ANI): Afghan refugees in Iran have complained about their deteriorated condition, saying they have been facing harassment there, local media reported.

According to TOLOnews, many of them lack legal documents, including visas.

"I went to Iran four months ago. But due to their bad treatment even with people who had visas, I went to the police and surrendered myself to come back to Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted Sayed Mumtaz, an Afghan refugee who returned back to the country.

According to Afghan-based media, a video circulated on social media shows Afghan refugees being harassed and tortured in Iran.

Notably, the Islamic Emirate urged the Iran government to treat the Afghan refugees well.

"The Afghans have recently faced a lot of problems. Although we know that some Afghans are going by illegal ways, they must be treated with soft conduct based on Islamic and neighbourly values," Islamic Emirate's Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said.

Meanwhile, the Iran embassy in Kabul denied any harassment or torturing of Afghan refugees and said that the video that is making the rounds on social media is fake.

"The videos which are airing on social media are aiming to affect the deep and historic ties between the nations of Iran and Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted Sayed Abas Badrifar, press councillor of the Iran embassy.

This comes as millions of Afghan refugees are based in the neighbouring countries of Iran and Pakistan. According to Iranian officials, around five million Afghans are living in Iran, with many of them lacking legal documents. (ANI)

