Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): Atleast five people were killed in a blast in the western part of Kabul on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing a source.

"There was a second explosion ... five civilians were killed and seven were injured," the source said, adding that gunshots were heard after the blast.

Earlier in the day, the first explosion killed four people in Kabul, according to eyewitnesses.

No terror group has taken the responsiblity for the attack.

In recent weeks, the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places. (ANI)

