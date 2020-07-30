Kabul, July 30: At least eight people were killed and 30 injured in a car bomb blast in the Pul-e-Alam city, the capital of Logar province in Afghanistan, TOLO news reported on Thursday. "Terrorists exploded a car bomb in Pul-e-Alam city which resulted in the killing of at least eight civilians and the wounding another 30," TOLO news quoted Afghan Ministry of Interior ss saying in a statement. Also Read | China Facing Backlash, Our 'Quad Reinvigorated', Says Mike Pompeo Citing Diplomatic Moves by India, Japan.

Till now, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, the Taliban has reportedly denied its involvement. Also Read | Herman Cain, Ex-US Presidential Candidate and Former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, Dies Due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on July 28, the Taliban had said that they would observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for one of the most important festivals of Muslims called Eid al-Adha. The festival will begin on Friday and end on August 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)