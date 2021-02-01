Kabul [Afghanistan], February 1 (ANI): A car bomb exploded on Monday at Kabul PD10 in the morning, near the office of Saadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghanistan's Minister of State for Peace Affairs.

Security officials informed that the blast targeted an armoured vehicle that belonged to Khushnood Nabizadeh, head of Naderi's office in Kabul.

"Damage caused by car bomb blast today Nabizadeh, Director of Saadat Mansoor Naderi's Office, Minister of State for Peace Affairs," tweeted TOLO News.

The incident happened at around 7:26 am local time in the Shaheed roundabout in Kabul' PD10 after Nabizada's vehicle hit by an IED, according to security forces.

Police said that there were no casualties in the blast.

Nabizada and two of his children were in the vehicle when the blast happened, but no one including his driver was hurt, his relatives said.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

