Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): As Afghanistan continues to bear the brunt of mysterious killings and crimes, another incident has taken place in the country in which some unidentified people tossed the body of a man out of a car on the streets in Nimruz province.

The dead body was reportedly discovered on Wednesday in the second district of Zaranj city which is the provincial capital of Nimruz, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban's head of Information and Culture in Nimruz, Mufti Habibullah Elham.

Also Read | French Air Force Contingent Stops Over in India for Technical Stopover During Indo-Pacific Deployment.

According to the Taliban official, the CCTV footage displayed two vehicles dropping the man's body in the second district of Zaranj city and speeding away right after. No one has been apprehended on suspicion of committing the brutal crime, according to Habibullah Elham.

As per the local sources in eastern Afghanistan, two people were murdered by armed intruders on Wednesday in the province's capital, reported Khaama Press.

Also Read | India, UK Conclude Fifth Round of Talks for Free Trade Agreement.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, several provinces in Afghanistan continue to experience inexplicable and mysterious killings and other crimes, despite the organisation's assurances that security measures are in place.

Under the Taliban's rule, killings, theft, illicit activities, family blood feuds, and suicide reports have seen a massive surge recently.

The human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Acts of terror, blasts and attacks have become a new normal with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fuelling terror in the region.

With the US troop withdrawal from the country, large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)