Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on Wednesday urged international donor agencies to co-ordinate with the government in Kabul for better results over aid distribution.

Afghanistan is facing multiple crises due to the freeze of its central bank assets and the suspension of international aid, according to Tolo News.

Hanafi said that humanitarian aid must be distributed in coordination with the Islamic Emirate to the vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

"The employees of the Islamic Emirate should also be involved in providing aid to the people in need across the country," he said.

"The international aid is not a permanent solution for poverty and countering starvation and for the economic crisis. We believe that the government and international community should boost up economic activities," he added.

The deputy special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and the humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan said that the organization has provided humanitarian aid to around 18 million Afghans in 2022, as noted by Tolo News.

Earlier, the Taliban have passed the first annual budget for "next fiscal year 140" without foreign aids amidst concerns over the brewing humanitarian crisis in the strife-torn country after the US withdrawal. (ANI)

