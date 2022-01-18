Herat [Afghanistan], January 18 (ANI): The Taliban affiliates opened fire on a car at their checkpoint in the Kazemi region of the western Herat province on Monday, killing a driver and a local doctor, according to local residents.

As per the eyewitnesses, a local doctor, Jalali, was shot dead on the site. The incident occurred on the night of January 17, reported The Khaama Press.

The Taliban officials in Herat province have not commented yet in this connection.

In another incident last week, a 25-year-old girl, Zainab, in the western Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi, was shot dead at a check post manned by Taliban, when she, along with her family members, was on the way home back from a wedding function.

The father is asking for justice over the killing of her daughter and said that the culprits should be arrested, reported the news agency.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15 last year, the affiliates have shot civilians in Kabul and Laghman province.

The Taliban shot two ladies and a boy two days earlier, killing the boy and wounding the two women.

Furthermore, a girl and a kid were shot and killed by the Taliban in Kabul. (ANI)

