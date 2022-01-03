Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): An explosion took place in the 11th police district of Kabul on Monday morning, an official said.

Maulvi Nasir Ahmad Ahmadi, 11th police district chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the landmine exploded in front of the district office at around 6:00 am, causing no harm.

The explosion was also confirmed by Aqil Jan Azam, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. He said, "A landmine went off close to the 11th police district but caused no life or financial losses," reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said security forces were investigating the blast.

Meanwhile, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

