Kabul [Afghanistan], April 10 (ANI): Afghanistan is ranked fourth on the list of countries with the highest crime rate in 2023, according to the World Population Review (WPR), Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The country has the fourth-highest crime rate. More than 76 crimes are committed in Afghanistan for every 100,000 people.

The crime has various forms, including corruption, assassinations, drug trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering.

Afghanistan in 2020 provided 85 per cent of the illicit opium consumed worldwide, the report claimed.

The report also added that since the Taliban regained control of the Country in 2021, despite their promise to eliminate the opium industry, it will be difficult since it is such a vital part of the Country's struggling economy, Khaama Press reported.

The report also said that the other form of crimes could be robbery and assault due to the high unemployment rate in the country.

Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa lead Afghanistan as the countries with the first, second and third highest crime rates respectively.

As per Khaama Press, the total number of crimes of any kind reported divided by the total population, then multiplied by 100,000, yields the overall crime rate (because the crime rate is typically reported as X number of crimes per 100,000 people).

Many factors affect crime rates, which differ widely from country to country. For instance, a country's crime rate typically increases with high poverty and unemployment, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

