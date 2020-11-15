Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has reached 43,240, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Sunday.

Citing the Ministry of Public Health, Tolo News reported 205 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 691 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry also reported 12 deaths and 29 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

However, the total number of recoveries is 35,092. (ANI)

