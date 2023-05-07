Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): Students in the Helmand province of Afghanistan have called on the Taliban to rebuild their schools which are in a dilapidated state for a long time now, TOLOnews reported.

In order to study in a stable environment, the students of the province, bringing their problems to the fore, have said that the schools are built in such an improper manner that they have no toilets.

"The problem that we are facing is that our school is not built properly, we don't have any toilets. it is very cold in winter," said a student, Abdul Ali, according to TOLOnews.

In a separate statement, another Afghan student Zameer said, "The office and our classrooms are old, and our school does not have four walls. There isn't enough space for all of us to sit in the classroom," as he lamented his plight.

TOLOnews reported citing the Helmand Department of Education that there are currently 419 schools in the province, 234 of which are located without buildings.

Residents of Helmand also urged the present administration to hasten the process of rebuilding schools.

"There are 350 to 400 students. We ask them to build a school here for us," claimed Helmand native Pir Mohammad.

Aid organisations and humanitarian organisations have remained committed to continuing to provide their life-saving support to the people of Afghanistan in 2023, despite the restrictions imposed by the Taliban de facto government, particularly on children and females.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly urged the international world to continue to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people and provide assistance to them during these trying times. (ANI)

