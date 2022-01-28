Herat [Afghanistan], January 28 (ANI): Families in Afghanistan's western province of Herat are being forced to sell their kidneys amid dire poverty and starvation.

Among those who have been selling their kidneys are children and women.

According to the law of the country, selling organs or parts are the body is not lawful, but these families say that they have no other options to survive.

Meanwhile, the Taliban say they are trying to find ways to improve the economy in the country.

The sale of kidneys due to poverty in some parts of Herat last year also made headlines.

But now as a catastrophic humanitarian crisis looms in Afghanistan, world leaders and officials are taking the warning seriously.

Economic analysts say the lifting of sanctions from the Taliban and the release of billions of frozen dollars of the country's assets from world banks would be effective ways to improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan.

"The price of goods rose sharply and caused the most vulnerable sections of society to suffer more," said Abdul Nasir Reshtial, an economist.

Earlier, following the political change in the country, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and US Federal Reserve cut off Afghanistan's access to international funds.

Unemployment, poverty and hunger have reached alarming levels in Afghanistan, according to Tolo News. (ANI)

