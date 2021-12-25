Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,335,901 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 226,878 and some 8,467,210 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

