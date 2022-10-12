Beijing [China], October 11 (ANI): Amid a surge in Covid-19 outbreaks ahead of the 20th National Party Congress, the Chinese authorities have started to impose single-person quarantine zones in Shanghai.

As the week-long National Day holiday saw cases erupt, the country reported 1,878 cases for Sunday, the highest since August 20, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika.

China is amping up efforts to control Covid-19 outbreaks by imposing strict lockdowns in the financial hub of China, Shanghai adding to the miseries of people in the country. The stringent measures are not people-friendly and are becoming a major reason for growing rage amongst people.

Shanghai posted 34 new local infections, the most in nearly three months. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the number of people searching, reading, and discussing Shanghai lockdowns on Weibo amid growing panic and fear.

Moreover, the inhuman practice of imposing single-person temporary isolation mini-quarantine zones in Shanghai COVID-19 positive are quarantined for hours on the spot alone in isolation has received widespread condemnation, Investigative Journalism Reportika stated.

Notably, new Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 have been detected in China.

BF.7 subvariant spread to more Chinese provinces on Monday. The highly infectious virus was first detected in northwest China. On the other hand, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, said Li Shujian, deputy director of the local disease prevention and control center, reported Global Times.

In recent weeks, China has more than doubled its daily average of new infections, to nearly 2,000 officially reported on Friday, which is still extremely low by global standards. The authorities are still strict about the epidemic.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid across China led to a renewed fall in service sector activity, which disrupted business operations and restricted travel.

Moreover, employment in China continued to shrink. The gauge for employment stayed in contraction territory for the ninth consecutive month and hit its lowest point since May, reported CNN. (ANI)

