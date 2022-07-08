Colombo, Jul 8 (PTI) A day before anti-government protesters geared up for a massive agitation against Sri Lanka's leadership for mishandling the economy, President Gotabaya Rajpaksa on Friday assured the nation that measures have been taken to solve the issues pertaining to the supply of gas, fuel and all essential items.

President Rajpaksa's statement came on the eve of a massive protest on Saturday by the anti-government protesters seeking the ouster of both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe for not being able to handle the worst economic crisis faced by the country since independence in 1948.

"There would be a continuous supply of gas, fuel and essential goods from July 12. Measures have been taken to introduce several agricultural programmes to prevent food shortage. A consignment of 44,000 MT of fertiliser is also due to arrive from India on Saturday," Rajapaksa said in a statement.

"The discussions with the International Monetary Fund have been successful and the finance programme is expected to get underway within the next few weeks. After a long and well-planned effort, the country is reaping the benefits," he added.

Saturday's protest by the public marks the three months since the original protest which began on April 9 opposite Rajapaksa's presidential office.

Large crowds of people were seen today walking from outer areas into the capital to take part in Saturday's protest.

All opposition parties have extended support to it.

Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, has also announced that it was suspending fuel distribution for two days in view of the mass public protest.

The opposition groups said massive crowds are expected to take part despite the problem of non availability of public transport.

With the fuel shortages experienced, public transport remains curtailed while motorists spend days near Lanka Indian Oil Company retailers to refill.

Fear of violence has surfaced with police warning that strong action would be taken against attempted damage to public property.

The diplomatic community stressed the need to have and allow peaceful demonstrations, including an appeal by the UN Human Rights Council.

Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said “We appeal to the organisers of the protests and their supporters to engage in peaceful means of protest and not to impede essential medical or humanitarian services”.

“We also call on the authorities to give clear instructions to the security forces that human rights defenders and journalists have a right to monitor and report on the demonstrations and therefore should be protected in the exercise of these functions and not obstructed in any way”, the statement added.

In the statement, Rajapaksa requested the public not to get misled by wrong messages spread by the Opposition elements.

Meanwhile, a police curfew has been declared in 7 areas of the Western province from 9 pm Friday night onwards till further notice.

