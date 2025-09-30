Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 (ANI): The Aid Foresight Programme, a series of masterclasses on the UAE's humanitarian leadership presented by globally renowned experts, launched today at the Zayed Foundation.

The initiative was announced recently by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC), Office of Development Affairs, and the Presidential Court.

The programme is designed to deliver strategic masterclasses to reimagine aid through smarter tools, stronger collaboration, and future-ready leadership.

Built on four foundational pillars - education, capacity building, experience sharing, and strategic networking - it aims to sharpen leadership in a volatile aid and development landscape. It also reflects the UAE's commitment to a future-ready foreign aid model by focusing on leadership development, ecosystem strengthening, innovation and knowledge, and collaboration.

It will equip leaders in the humanitarian sector to reimagine how aid is delivered through innovation, technology and strategic partnerships.

The initiative integrates diplomacy, development and data to address modern crises with holistic solutions. It is based on the premise that the UAE has a unique opportunity to redefine the future of aid and development regionally and globally at a time of shifting global priorities and reduced budgets from major donors.

Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Director of the Office of Development Affairs, said the programme reflects the UAE's strong commitment to advancing global cooperation in aid and development. He noted, "It highlights the UAE's willingness to learn from external expertise, networks and resources, underscoring its unique position in the global ecosystem as a unifying force working to bridge divides and achieve shared goals."

He added that in a world that is increasingly reactive, the need is for proactiveness, innovation and leadership. "The future of aid depends on anticipation and agility, and the UAE stands ready to deliver both through strategic initiatives such as the Aid Foresight Programme. Developing and promoting adaptive leadership in the aid and development space is crucial. Adoption of cutting-edge features including the use of digital tools to enhance delivery, tracking and coordination is important."

The five-day programme covers a wide range of topics, including innovation and leadership, innovation in government, data and analytics in development and humanitarian aid, developments in Africa, East Asia and Latin America, partnerships and resources, climate and health diplomacy, innovative financing, and the impact of geopolitical shifts on aid. (ANI/WAM)

