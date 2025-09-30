New Delhi, September 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. PM Modi said that the plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace." Gaza Truce Deal: US President Donald Trump Announces 20-Point Peace Plan To End Israel-Hamas War After Meeting With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at White House (Watch Video).

In the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, saying that if Hamas does not accept it, he will give full support to Israel to do "what it has to do", Al Jazeera reported. Netanyahu called the visit to the US an 'important one'.

PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

The plan has been welcomed by several Western nations, including France and Italy, as well as Arab and Muslim countries, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan. If the plan is accepted by both sides, the war is to end immediately, with all captives held in Gaza alive and dead returned within 72 hours, and Palestinian prisoners released. The Gaza Strip is to be temporarily governed by a Palestinian technocratic government, with no role for Hamas, and Israel will not annex Gaza, as per Al Jazeera. Gaza Peace Plan by Donald Trump: 8 Muslim Countries Including Qatar and Pakistan Back US President’s Proposals To End Gaza Conflict.

Adam Boehler, the US presidential envoy for captive affairs, has asked Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal to accept the 20-point plan put forward by Trump, describing it as a deal where "everyone wins," as per Al Jazeera. "I want him to listen and hear that he was just offered something by two world leaders, two of the greatest world leaders... and Khaled has an opportunity to be great himself, and I believe that he will take it," Boehler said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)