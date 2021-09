Christchurch, [New Zealand] September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The airport of New Zealand's city of Christchurch was evacuated on Thursday over a "suspicious item" but later reopened, the airport's Twitter said.

"Level 1 of the terminal was evacuated soon after 0800 [20:00 Wednesday GMT] after a suspicious item was found at the screening point. Police are in charge of the inquiry and say no threats have been made," the airport said.

Some 30 minutes later, the airport said that the terminal had been reopened.

"Several flights have been affected and several hundred passengers impacted. The terminal has re-opened and people are re-entering," the airport added.

It is unknown which particular item has been found at the airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

