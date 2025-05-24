Seoul [South Korea], May 24 (ANI): An all-party delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, arrived in Seoul, South Korea, after completing its visit to Japan.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Seoul wrote, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Seoul as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Earlier in the day in Tokyo, Japan, the delegation paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said the delegates drew inspiration from the unwavering courage of freedom fighters.

The Embassy said, "Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, Head of the All Party Parliamentary delegation paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery, Tokyo, on the eve of his birth anniversary. The delegation's visit to Japan began with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and concluded by paying tributes to Rash Behari Bose. Drawing inspiration from the unwavering courage of our freedom fighters, India today stands united with a resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Never Forget Never Forgive."

Jha interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the Indian Embassy in Japan, a statement by the Embassy said.

The delegation talked of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and, subsequent Operation Sindoor and India's stance of zero tolerance on terrorism.

"The delegation presented a unified front of India, clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India, through Operation Sindoor, destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They emphasized India's zero tolerance to Terrorism and conveyed the message that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together," the Embassy statement said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

