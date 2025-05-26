Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, called on the Secretary General of Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Barbara Zvokelj, on Monday. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the 'new normal' of Operation Sindoor.

The all-party delegation appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in promoting peace and strengthening global cooperation in holding terrorists and their sponsors accountable.

"The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK called on H.E. Barbara Zvokelj, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs of Slovenia. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the 'new normal' after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting peace and strengthening global cooperation in holding terrorists and their sponsors accountable," Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated in a post on X.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The all-party delegation also met with State Secretary/National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Office of Slovenian Prime Minister, Vojko Volk.

The delegation spoke about India's 'new normal' of zero-tolerance for cross-border terrorism and appreciated Slovenia's unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK met with H.E Vojko Volk, State Secretary/National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Office of the Prime Minister. The delegation elaborated India's 'new normal' of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and appreciated Slovenia's unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its support to India in its fight against terror."

Earlier, the all-party delegation met Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of National Assembly and Miroslav Gregoric of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, the delegation conveyed India's strong commitment on zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue.

In a post shared on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK met with H.E. Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of National Assembly and Mr. Miroslav Gregoric of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group. The delegation conveyed India's strong commitment on zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue. Slovenian side reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism as pure evil that cannot be justified in any form."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

