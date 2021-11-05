Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI): The World Food Program (WFP) started distributing cash to poor families, with each receiving 3,500 Afghanis (approx. 33 US dollars) per month in Afghanistan after the Taliban came into power, Afghanistan's economy has rapidly declined and poverty and hunger are on the rise.

It is reported that more than 4,000 families will receive this emergency cash for the next four months, reported Tolo News.

"We are going to provide and distribute each family 3,500 family per month and this is a complete process for four months", said Sami Alokozai, WFP representative in Kabul.

"There are many people, having nothing to eat and wear, and they have nothing to make their houses warm," he said.

The WFP has started this program to decrease poverty as the country's economy is crumbling, reported Tolo News.

The families who gathered in Kabul to receive aid said they lived in desperate conditions and require more humanitarian aid before the winter.

"This aid is not enough, but we thank God, we can buy flour now," said Sughra Hussaini.

Nahid is another displaced woman who lives in a Kabul camp with six family members.

"I have not received even a loaf of bread, no one helped me," Nahid told Tolo News. (ANI)

