Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Amid political instability and economy in the doldrums, Pakistan is all set to host the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of the Foreign Ministers from March 22-23 in Islamabad.

The 48th summit of the OIC-CFM will be held on March 22 and 23 under the theme: "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development," reported Geo News.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the session will coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day.

The meeting comes when Prime Minister Imran Khan has to face a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties on March 25 as well as amid the International Money Fund (IMF) seeking an explanation from Pakistan on how it would fund a USD 1.5 billion subsidy package announced by Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had said that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) session was an international event in the country and no one could dare create any hindrance in it, reported Geo News.

Talking to a private TV channel, he challenged the opposition to dare stop the moot, adding that the state would provide full protection to it.

He strongly reacted to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's warning of staging a sit-in at the National Assembly and blocking the OIC Council of FMs session in the Capital.

PTI Central Secretary-General and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar strongly reacted to the statement made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the OIC Conference, alleging he was always afraid to speak in defence of people of Islam.

"Bilawal Zardari! We knew that you are always afraid to speak in defence of the people of Islam and their rights, but we did not expect you to express such anti-Muslim sentiments by openly threatening to disrupt the OIC meeting," he said, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, IMF has begun the seventh review of the USD 6 billion rescue package agreed with Pakistan in 2019 after Khan announced subsidy in fuel and electricity, reported Geo News.

Embattled Khan, facing a no-confidence move to oust him from office by opposition parties, had announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices despite a steep rise in the global oil market.

The IMF also asked it will need to see the agreements of the dividends of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as well as details of the spare funds the central government will get from provinces.

The south Asian country had to undertake fiscal tightening measures to pass its last IMF review, which was delayed by months as the government struggled to complete prior action required by the lender to release USD 1 billion in February.

Further, in a statement, OIC said the session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds.

The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people, read the statement.

The statement further said many African issues will also be on the summit's agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea.

It said the OIC Foreign Ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit. (ANI)

