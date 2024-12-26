Washington DC [US], December 26 (ANI): US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as the United States Ambassador to Panama. The announcement came alongside Trump's renewed calls for the US to assert control over the Panama Canal, citing national security and economic benefits, in his Christmas greetings.

Trump praised his commitment to "America First" principles and his deep understanding of Latin American politics.

In a statement, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."

Trump also praised Cabrera's contributions to advancing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and expressed confidence in his ability to represent US interests in Panama effectively.

"Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles. As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships. In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee," Trump said.

He added, "Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin - He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!"

Cabrera expressed gratitude to Trump following his nomination.

Sharing a post on X, Cabrera wrote, "Thank you, President Trump! I'm humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Let's get to work!"

Through a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his long-standing views on the importance of these territories for the United States.

"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in "repair" money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about "anything," Trump wrote.

Earlier also, Trump referred to the Panama Canal as a "vital national asset for the United States due to its critical role to America's economy and national security." (ANI)

