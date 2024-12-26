Moscow, December 26: Asma Al-Assad, wife of ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is reportedly battling acute leukemia with a 50% chance of survival, according to medical experts. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May, the 49-year-old British-born former first lady is under medical observation in isolation to minimise infection risks.

After surviving breast cancer in 2019, Asma has been receiving treatment in Moscow following the Assad regime’s collapse in early December. Rebel forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forced the couple into exile, with Russia granting them asylum. However, reports suggest Asma is unhappy in Moscow and has filed for divorce in a Russian court—claims dismissed by the Kremlin. Asma, Bashar al-Assad's Wife, Files for Divorce in Russian Court Weeks After Her Husband's Ouster From Syria; Wants To Move to UK: Report.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated that Asma, a sanctioned individual, will not be allowed entry into the UK. Lammy reiterated this stance following the Assad regime’s downfall, citing her alignment with Bashar Al-Assad’s actions during Syria’s civil war. Who Is Asma al-Assad? From Investment Banker to Syria’s First Lady, Here’s All You Need To Know About Ousted President Bashar al-Assad’s Wife.

Born in London to Syrian parents, Asma holds dual British-Syrian citizenship and spent her early years in the UK, where she pursued a successful career at JP Morgan. She met Bashar while he was studying in London and married him in 2000.

This latest development highlights the uncertain future of the once-powerful couple as they grapple with exile and serious health challenges.

