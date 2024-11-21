London [United Kingdom] November 21, (ANI): Amnesty International has condemned the jail sentences handed down to 45 Hong Kong opposition figures convicted of "conspiring to subvert state power" under the city's National Security Law. The sentences, which range up to 10 years, have sparked criticism from the human rights organization.

Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's China Director, stated, "No one convicted in this politically motivated case should be spending a day in jail; let alone be facing the kind of lengthy sentences meted out today."

Brooks added, "Months ago, we called these convictions a 'ruthless purge' of the opposition, and today that has been borne out. These sentences, despite going through the motions of mitigation and respect for due process, are clearly intended to punish opponents of the Hong Kong government while intimidating others who might dare to follow them."

"These harsh sentences underline the dire state of Hong Kong's justice system. None of the 45 people sentenced have committed an internationally recognized crime; they have been jailed only for exercising their human rights. We call once again for their immediate and unconditional release," she said.

The case is the largest prosecution under the National Security Law, which was enacted in June 2020. The 47 defendants were jointly charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion." Thirty-one of the defendants pled guilty to the charge, while 16 pled not guilty, with two being acquitted.

The charges stemmed from their organization and participation in self-organized "primaries" for the 2020 Legislative Council elections. These elections were postponed by authorities on Covid-19 grounds before a new electoral system, which strictly vetted candidates, was introduced by the Chinese government. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive at the time, had warned that the "primaries" could breach the National Security Law, which had been enacted only weeks earlier.

Amnesty International has raised concerns over the disproportionate use of the National Security Law, arguing that treating self-organized primaries as a threat to Hong Kong's existence, territorial integrity, or political independence does not meet the high standards of international human rights law.

Since the law's enactment, Hong Kong's human rights situation has worsened, with nearly 300 people arrested for violating the National Security Law or colonial-era sedition laws. The recent introduction of the Article 23 legislation has further deepened repression and silenced opposition voices in the city. (ANI)

