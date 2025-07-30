Cape Town, Jul 30 (AP) Four people have been killed and more than 500 arrested during two days of protests in Luanda, the capital of Angola, sparked by a rise in fuel prices, police said Tuesday.

The protests erupted Monday over the government's decision earlier this month to raise the price of diesel by more than 30%, which resulted in large price hikes by minibus taxis that are the preferred method of transport for many Angolans.

Also Read | UK Will Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA Unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire and Take Steps To End Appalling Situation in Gaza: PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

A police statement said hundreds of arrests were made in connection with rioting, vandalism and looting of shops. Cars and buses were damaged and roads were blocked.

Four people were killed in the unrest, police spokesperson Mateus de Lemos Rodrigues said Tuesday. The police statement said order had now been restored in most parts of the city.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Tried To Call Me 4 to 5 Times on May 9, but I Did Not Pick Up His Calls, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Similar protests against the fuel hikes were held earlier this month, when Human Rights Watch accused the police of excessive force against what was a largely peaceful demonstration.

Security forces have often been accused of clamping down on protests in Angola, where the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola party has been in power for 50 years since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)