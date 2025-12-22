Dhaka, December 22: Just days after the assassination of Bangladeshi activist Inqaib Moncho leader Osman Hadi, another political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, an affiliate of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in broad daylight in Khulna, according to BD News. Motaleb Shikdar, a leader of Jatiya Sramik Shakti, the labour wing affiliated with the NCP, was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in a critical condition around midday.

According to police, the attack took place shortly before noon in the city's Sonadanga area. The shooting was also confirmed by NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu, who posted about the incident on social media and shared a photograph showing Shikdar injured. Bangladesh Unrest: Inquilab Mancha Supporters Warn of Protests if Radical Leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers Not Arrested by Today.

"The head of NCP's Khulna division and central organiser of the NCP Sramik Shakti, Motaleb Shikdar, was shot a short while ago," she said. Police said local residents quickly intervened after the attack and transported Shikdar to the hospital for emergency treatment, BD News reported. BD news reported that police have been deployed at both the crime scene and the hospital, and added that further details would be shared as the investigation progresses. Bangladesh Unrest: India Suspends Visa Services After Violent Attack at Assistant High Commission of India in Chittagong.

The incident occurred as Bangladesh faces unrest following a fresh wave of violence after the death of Osman Hadi. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18. Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the activists called for justice for their slain leader.

