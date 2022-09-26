Tehran [Iran], September 26 (ANI): Fifth Iranian paramilitary volunteer group member died on Sunday in a clash with the anti- Hijab protesters as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to deal "decisively" with the demonstrators who came to the streets to protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody.

The Member of the paramilitary volunteer group, Basij, was injured on Thursday in Urmia city in northwest Iran during a clash with "rioters and thugs", Iranian state news agency IRNA said.

The protest has been sparked after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab".

Hundreds of protests were organized around the country. Iranian women were seen burning their hijabs and chopping their hair to mark their protest over Amini's death and against mandatory veiling.

At least 41 people have been killed during the Iran protests, Al Jazeera reported citing state television.

Earlier, the Iranian President pledged to deal "decisively" with the protests that have swept the country since the death of a woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police.

Raisi's comments on Saturday came as protesters took to the streets for a ninth consecutive night.

Iranian President on Saturday spoke to a relative of the Basij paramilitary member who had been killed while taking part in a crackdown in the northeastern city of Mashhad. It quoted the president as saying that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquillity", according to Al Jazeera citing State media.

The president "stressed the necessity to distinguish between protest and disturbing public order and security, and called the events ... a riot," state media reported.

As per Al Jazeera, Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit. During detention after some time, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," state television said on Friday, reported Al Jazeera. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, several women protesters cut their hair and burnt hijabs to protest against the mandatory veiling of women.

Amini fell into a coma at the detention centre and died in hospital on September 16. Iranian authorities said she died of a heart attack, and claimed her death was from natural causes. However, some reports suggested that Amini's death resulted from alleged torture and ill-treatment, the experts said.

Amini's death comes amid growing controversy both inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf, reported Al Jazeera.

Her death has now become a symbol of the violent oppression women have faced in Iran for decades. Over the decades, women have increasingly pushed back, particularly in the big cities, wearing their headscarves far back on their heads to reveal their hair. (ANI)

