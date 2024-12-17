London, Dec 17 (AP) Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was freed from prison in Denmark on Tuesday and he will not be extradited to Japan, his lawyer told The Associated Press.

Japan had asked Denmark to extradite Watson, who had been in custody in Greenland since his arrest this summer under a Japanese warrant.

Watson, a Canadian American citizen, is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn support from celebrities and even featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”

“We are happy and relived that Paul Watson is now free,” lawyer Jonas Christoffersen said. “I guess he will have some lunch or breakfast as a free man and then will find a way to get back home.”

Chirstoffersen said the decision is final. (AP)

