Cairo [Egypt], October 27 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament reaffirmed its commitment to continuing cooperation with the parliaments of member states and international parliamentary institutions to establish effective mechanisms for pressure and accountability aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, emphasised during his chairmanship of the Palestine Committee meeting in Cairo the importance of unifying Arab and international parliamentary positions to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, highlighting the significance of the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement for the ceasefire in Gaza.

The committee adopted a number of recommendations to support the Palestinian cause and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against civilians, in preparation for their submission to the plenary session of the Arab Parliament.(ANI/WAM)

