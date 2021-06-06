Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 23,627 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,939,024, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 456 more deaths were logged, raising the national death toll to 80,867, the ministry said.

A total of 3,497,500 patients have recovered from the disease, while 360,657 cases remain active, it said.

The South American country has administered nearly 14 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 since its inoculation campaign began in December 2020, and more than 3 million people have been fully inoculated, according to the ministry.

Argentina is maintaining social distancing and other preventive measures, which will last until June 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

