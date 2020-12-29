Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 7,216 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,590,513, the country's ministry of health said.

The ministry also reported 218 more deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 42,868.

According to the ministry, there are 132,965 active cases in the country and 3,319 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31, 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

