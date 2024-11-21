New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Armenia has became the104th full member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on Thursday.

Established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of France Francois Hollande on November 30, 2015, ISA's objective is to scale up solar energy, reduce the cost of solar power generation through aggregation of demand for solar finance, technologies, innovation, research and development, and capacity building.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Armenia becomes the 104th full member of the International Solar Alliance. The Republic of Armenia handed over the @isolaralliance Instrument of Ratification, during the meeting of Amb. Vahagn Afyan of Armenia to India with @Abhishekifs, Joint Secy (ED&MER) and Head of Depository, in New Delhi today."

A treaty-based international intergovernmental organisation, International Solar Alliance (ISA), aims at mobilising more than USD 1000 billion of investment needed by 2030 for the massive deployment of solar energy.

Earlier on June 26 this year, Republic of Paraguay officially became its 100th full member.

Headquartered in India, the ISA has brought together several countries to collectively address barriers related to technology, finance, and capacity in scaling up solar energy.

India is playing a crucial role in shaping the sustainable energy future by providing renewable energy solutions to the world, especially the Global South. Under India's Presidency of the ISA, it has undertaken numerous impactful projects, including solarisation of Malawi's Parliamentary building, solar-powered healthcare centres in Fiji, solar-powered cold storage facility in Seychelles, and solar PV rooftop systems in Kiribati. The Alliance has also facilitated technical training for experts from member countries to enhance solar energy capabilities.

India's leadership of ISA exemplifies its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and environmental stewardship. Through technology transfer, capacity building initiatives, and bilateral agreements within the ISA framework, India continues to promote global adoption of affordable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

The ISA serves as a vital platform for international collaboration, uniting nations in their efforts to combat climate change and transition towards clean energy sources on a global scale. (ANI)

