Yerevan [Armenia], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Armenia on Monday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 338,120, according to the country's ministry of healthcare.

Data from the Ministry showed that 1,072 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 316,198.

Also Read | Twitter Share Price Jumps Over 10% at Opening Bell After Report of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down.

Meanwhile, 21 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,535.As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,217,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's healthcare ministry.

The ministry also confirmed that no cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Offensive Photoshoot by Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara Annoys Sikh Community, Designer Too Slammed Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)