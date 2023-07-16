Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): Livestock farmers said that due to drought in Bamyan province of Afghanistan, animal fodder has decreased which has made agriculture, especially feeding livestock, very challenging, TOLOnews reported.

Lamenting over the challenges faced by Livestock farmers on a daily basis in the province, they said that the lack of fodder is not the only problem but the occurrence of various animal diseases has also had a bad effect on livestock farming and has reduced their income, TOLOnews said.

One of the Bamiyan livestock farmers is Mohammad Kazem. He claimed that while he once kept close to 60 sheep, he is now only able to feed10 sheep.

“The drought affected me so much that I was keeping fifty or sixty sheep at that time and that was easy for me. Now that I keep ten sheep, we are in trouble. Now our children are shepherding them. I give them water from the well,” Mohammad Kazem said, according to TOLOnews.

Livestock farmers claimed that in the past, their livelihoods were supported by raising livestock, but that this is no longer possible for them.

According to livestock farmer Mohammad Alim, "Drought and persistent pests have presented people with challenges, which has reduced the number of people's livestock year by year."

“Eighty per cent of the people have sold their livestock because of both disease and drought,” said Mohammad Baqir, another livestock farmer, as the situation remains grim in the province.

Given that the majority of Afghans live in great poverty, it is the humanitarian organisations that have navigated the way for Afghan families to get basic amenities and have provided essential relief and services to the people.

With time, the situation of people in Afghanistan has become miserable. People continue to face food shortages, and the basic amenities to live have become a far cry for all. Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse. (ANI)

