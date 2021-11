Jakarta [Indonesia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 18 people went missing in a river in Indonesia's East Java province on Wednesday when a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in rough waters, a local official told media.

"As many as 10 people have been rescued, but 18 others remain missing," Ardhian Orianto, acting head of the local disaster management chapter, told the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Also Read | COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Nod From WHO, Approval Expands Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched on the Solo River, which flows by the Semambung village in Bojonegoro district. The boat was reportedly carrying dozens of motorcycles. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)