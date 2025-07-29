New York, Jul 29 (AP) At least two people, including a New York City police officer, have been shot in Manhattan office building, a person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press.

The person did not immediately know their conditions.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Fire Department of New York says emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 pm but provided no other details.

Police provided no additional information.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that there was an “active shooter investigation” in midtown. He urged people to stay indoors and take safety precautions if they're in the area.

The city's emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that agents and other bureau personnel were responding to provide support to what he said was an “active crime scene.” (AP)

