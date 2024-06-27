Kathmandu, Jun 27 (PTI) At least 28 people have died across Nepal after the onset of the southwest monsoon till Thursday as the Himalayan country is hit by multiple landslides, floods and lightning, officials said.

The monsoon touched eastern parts of Nepal on June 10 and since then, the country has faced natural disasters, with as many as 44 incidents of landslides, flooding, and lightning reported from various districts on Wednesday alone.

Across its three main geographical regions - the Himalayan region, mid hill region and the Terai region – Nepal's landscape ranges in altitude from the highest at Mount Everest at 8848.46 metres to the lowest at 60 metres at Jhapa in the plains.

The Himalayan range is punctuated by a multitude of rivers big and small that are facing the brunt of changing climate leading to increased extreme weather events.

Fifteen people have died due to landslides and floods in five districts of Eastern and Western Nepal, according to Home Ministry sources.

Five people each died in Lamjung and Taplejung districts, two people died in Kaski and one each died in Sankhuwasabha and Okhaldhunga districts due to landslides, according to Dijan Bhattarai, spokesperson at National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

One person died of flood and another went missing in Morang district, he added. Landslides have also completely damaged 30 houses in these areas.

Similarly, lightning claimed 13 lives in 11 districts including two each in Jhapa and Kailali districts, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, two persons injured during the incidents of landslides in Okhaldhunga district have been flown to Kathmandu on a helicopter on Wednesday and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, officials added.

The government has mobilised the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police personnel as well as local people to carry out relief and rescue operations.

