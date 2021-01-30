Havana [Cuba], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people have died as a result of a helicopter crash in eastern Cuba, media reported.

The incident took place on early Friday when the helicopter was heading from the province of Holguin for Guantanamo, the Cuba Debate newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The helicopter reportedly crashed into a highland.

A commission of the Defense Ministry has launched an investigation into the crash. (ANI/Sputnik)

