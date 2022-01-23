Kabul [Afghanistan], January 23 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 9 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan, media reports said on Saturday.

The bomb blast hit a minibus in PD12 of the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country, including some claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Last week, a gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, killing nine children and injuring four more. (ANI)

