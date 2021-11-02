Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): At least nine people got injured after twin blasts in Kabul on Tuesday, local media reported.

"#Kabul: explosions in PD10 area --- 9 wounded people have arrived at our hospital so far. #Afghanistan," the Italian humanitarian organization tweeted.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The attack on a hospital in the capital of Afghanistan and was staged by the Islamic State, Sputnik reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban, the report added.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)