Kiev [Ukraine], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): A woman's body has been discovered at the site of a gas explosion in a five-floor residential building in the Ukrainian city of Nova Odesa, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the service announced that the explosion destroyed the building's two floors and injured three people. Later, the woman's body was found during the debris removal on the fourth floor.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

"Currently, SES units, using heavy engineering equipment, continue dismantling the destroyed parts of the building, retrieving the body and searching for two people who are likely trapped," the service said.

The explosion is said to have destroyed two apartments on the fourth floor and another two on the fifth one. Fifty people have been evacuated from the damaged building. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | New York Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)