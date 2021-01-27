Lahore [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday slammed the domestic authorities over the handling of activist Karima Baloch's funeral and termed their attempt to foil the ceremony held for the slain activist as "disgraceful".

"The manner in which the authorities have attempted to foil the funeral arrangements for activist Karima Baloch is disgraceful and, regrettably, mirrors the state's attitude towards Balochistan and its people," HRCP tweeted.

This comes after members of the opposition in the Pakistan Senate on Monday had expressed concern over the "disrespect" with which the body of Karima Baloch was treated before it was laid to rest in her hometown Tump, Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Karima, who died under mysterious circumstances in Canada last month, was slated to get buried on January 25, but, before the corpse could be transported from Karachi to Balochistan, Pakistani authorities forcibly took Karima's body along with her family from the airport to her hometown, Balochwarna reported.

Later, she was buried under army watch as thousands who came to pay their last respect weren't allowed near her, the Balochistan Times reported. Prior to her burial, the mobile services were suspended in the district, and Tump and surrounding areas were put under strict lockdown.

Karima's death sparked protests across Europe and North America as the Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate.

"Karima was not just a fierce leader but was an amazingly kind person too. Courteous and empathetic. Whenever she saw pictures of missing persons' sisters, she felt sad. Always encouraged Baloch women, cared for them," activist Hammal Haidar had said in a tweet.

Karima had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan. Requesting the United Nations to intervene, Baloch Human Rights Council in a letter had said Pakistan has "responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people". (ANI)

