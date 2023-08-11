Washington, Aug 11 (AP) Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel.

Also Read | Nigeria Violence: Indian Government Advises Indian Nationals To Leave West African Nation As Soon as Possible.

Garland said on Tuesday that Weiss told him that “in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a Special Counsel, and he asked to be appointed".

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.

Also Read | China Detains Military Group Worker Suspected of Spying for CIA in Exchange for Large Sums of Money.

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden's chief rival in next year's election.

It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)