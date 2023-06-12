Canberra [Australia], June 12 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed, while 11 others have been rushed to hospital after a bus carrying wedding guests rolled off a road in the Hunter Valley region of Australia's New South Wales, late on Sunday night, Australia-based The Sydney Morning Herald reported citing police.

Emergency services were working overnight at the crash site on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta.

In a statement, police said that initial inquiries indicated 10 people had died, with 11 people taken to hospital via helicopter and road. Furthermore, 18 passengers escaped unhurt, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Emergency services were called to the site of the incident just after 11:30 pm (local time) after reports that a coach had rolled, according to police. A large-scale emergency operation is being conducted with Wine Country Drive closed in both directions between the New England Highway and the Bridge Street roundabout at Huntlee.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, as per the news report. The injured victims by road and air were taken to multiple hospitals in the Hunter Valley, including the John Hunter Hospital at New Lambton Heights and the Mater Hospital in Waratah.

A crime scene has been created, which will be analysed by specialist forensic police and the Crash Investigation Unit on Monday. Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal called the news of the bus crash "truly horrific," The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Speaking to Nine's Today program, Jay Suvaal said, "It's something that no one wants to wake up to," according to The Sydney Morning Herald report. He further said, "My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident, but their family and friends, as well as the first responders on the scene because it must have been truly horrible for them as well." (ANI)

