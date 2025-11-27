Canberra [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australia on Thursday officially listed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism, over attacks on the Jewish community in the country.

The decision follows assessments by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which found that the IRGC orchestrated two attacks targeting Jewish Australians, the bombing at Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December the same year.

The Albanese government said the attacks were "cowardly" attempts to sow division in Australia's multicultural society.

The move comes after Parliament passed the Criminal Code Amendment (State Sponsors of Terrorism) Act 2025, which enables the government to respond specifically to acts of state-backed terrorism. The IRGC is the first to be listed under these new provisions.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, the decision was based on classified assessments from Australia's intelligence, security and policy agencies.

Under the law, it is now a criminal offence in Australia to direct activities of, be a member of, associate with, recruit for, train with, provide funds to or receive funds from, or support in any form an entity listed as a state sponsor of terrorism. Offences carry penalties of up to 25 years in prison.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the IRGC's role in attacks inside Australia represented "unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression by a foreign nation".

"It has no place in Australia," Wong said, adding that the government had taken the strongest action to date against Iran to protect national security.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the listing "directly responds to the despicable actions of the Iranian Government" and gives police and intelligence agencies wider powers to disrupt extremist networks. "All Australians deserve to feel safe and at home," he said.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said the government had acted swiftly to ensure the country's counter-terror laws remain effective. The new framework, she added, "These reforms make it more difficult, more risky, and more costly for malicious foreign actors to seek to cause Australia and our community harm." (ANI)

