Sydney, Jul 26 (AP) Australia's Victoria state has recorded 10 deaths overnight from COVID-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest COVID-19 fatalities in Australia.

Also Read | 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is A Symbol of India's Proud, Valour and Steadfast Leadership, Says HM Amit Shah: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

There are 459 new infections, the 21st straight day of triple-figure increases.

The fatalities bring Victoria's toll to 71 and Australia's national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Victoria processed 42,973 tests on Saturday, Andrews said, “far and away the biggest testing result that we've seen on a single day.”

He said he is not currently planning to extend the lockdown in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Kim said he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North's first confirmed coronavirus case.

North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)