New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Australian Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Robert Chipman called on Vice Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday and discussed bilateral defence cooperation between both countries.

Air Marshal Robert Chipman has been awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC) and Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff. After assuming the appointment of Vice Chief of Army Staff, the General laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Posting on social media X, the Indian Army stated, "Air Marshal Robert Chipman, AM, CSC, Chief of The Air Force (CAF), Australia, called on #LtGenUpendraDwivedi #VCOAS and discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral #DefenceCooperation."

Earlier today, Air Marshal Robert Chipman called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in the national capital.

They both discussed issues of mutual interest and areas to enhance cooperation between both the air forces

"Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Chief of Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today in New Delhi. Issues of mutual interest and areas to enhance cooperation between both the Air Forces were discussed," the Indian Air Force posted on their official handle on X.

India's senior-most military official, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, is scheduled to meet with top military leaders from countries of strategic importance for India, including the US, France, Australia and the UK at the Raisina Dialogue, which has begun in the national capital today.

The CDS is scheduled to meet the top military officials from important partner countries such as the US, France, Australia, New Zealand and the UK during the dialogue, defence officials said.

The CDS is also expected to deliver a talk on important military issues at the event along with discussions on important issues with the visiting military officials.

The office of the CDS has been given the responsibility of theaterisation of the defence forces by the Narendra Modi government along with the task of increasing indigenisation and Gen Chauhan has taken multiple steps towards achieving this objective in the Indian defence forces.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community, with the theme 'Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create'.

The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia. (ANI)

