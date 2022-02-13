Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken a jibe at Imran Khan-led federal government by saying that the awarding of certificates to ministries over their performance was an indication that his their "game is over".

On Thursday, the Prime Minister had awarded appreciation certificates to the "top 10 best performing federal ministries" under his government.

"When do you give certificates? You give certificates after a game has ended. So it seems, they have indicated that their game is over," Fazl said in Lahore during an event, according to Dawn.

"And this is why we gave the indication of our future at night," he said further.

While, Imran Khan has admitted that he could not bring "change" in the country he had promised at the time he came to power, due to "faults" in the system, according to Dawn newspaper.

"In the beginning, we wanted to bring change immediately through revolutionary steps, but later realised that our system was incapable of absorbing shock," the Prime Minister said.

During a ceremony held to award certificates to the top 10 best performing ministries and divisions, Imran Khan said the government and ministries had not given the desired results.

"The biggest problem is that there has been no connection between the government and the interest of the country," he added, according to Dawn.

"Are our ministries performing how to stabilise the country through increasing exports and how the condition of the people can be improved, how poverty can be eliminated?" he asked.

On Friday, PDM decided to introduce a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

Fazlur Rehman briefed reporters after a key meeting of the group in Lahore and said that the alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Khan, reported Geo News.

Speaking during a press conference after holding a meeting of the PDM, Fazl said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to get them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring about a no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pak opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Khan. They were planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance.

Earlier Dawn reported that opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan). (ANI)

