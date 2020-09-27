Baku [Azerbaijan], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 14 civilians have been injured during clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said on Sunday.

"As of the present moment, 14 people among the civilian population have received various bodily injuries and have been hospitalized," the prosecutor general's office said.

Additionally, the village of Jojug Marjanli has lost electricity as a result of Armenian shelling, the office stated.

"At present, officials of the prosecutor's office are tracing all operational measures, as much as it is possible in combat conditions. This includes examinations to determine the severity of injuries, as well as the damage caused to civilian infrastructure," the prosecutor general's office added.

Clashes broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning along the line of contact in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused one another of shelling civilian settlements, and the Armenian government has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization. (ANI/Sputnik)

